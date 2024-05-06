Two Pharmaceutical Distributors Suspended From Operating In J&K’s Bijbehara

ANANTNAG, May 6: An inspection drive led by Assistant Drug Controller Anantnag regarding the implementation of CCTV surveillance and computerized billing systems in medical establishments within tehsil Bijbehara led to suspension of two Pharmaceutical distributors.

During the inspection, a team of Drug Control Officers conducted thorough inspections of around 20 medical establishments in and around SDH Bijbehara. The focus of these inspections was to verify compliance with directives regarding the installation of CCTV cameras and adoption of computerized billing systems.

The results of the inspection were largely positive, with nearly all chemists having installed CCTV cameras and adopted computerized billing systems within their establishments. However, the operation of two wholesale firms, M/s Janisaar Enterprises Pharmaceutical Distributors Bijbehara and M/s New Iqbal Enterprises Pharmaceutical Distributors Bijbehara, was temporarily suspended due to non-compliance with the computerized billing system and other unidentified violations.

Following the inspections, stringent directives were issued to all medical establishments in the region. They were instructed to strictly adhere to guidelines regarding the implementation of computerized billing system (CBS) and issuance of computerized cash memos. Additionally, retailers were advised to only accept invoices generated through a computerized billing system from their distributors and suppliers.

The Assistant Drug Controller emphasized the importance of these measures in ensuring transparency and accountability within the pharmaceutical sector. Further actions are expected to be taken to ensure full compliance within the established guidelines, with focus on maintaining highest standards of quality and integrity in the distribution of pharmaceutical products within the region.