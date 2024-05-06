DGP Swain Visits Family Of Slain Village Defence Guard, Promises ‘Strong Action’ Against Terrorists

Udhampur, May 6: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain on Monday visited the Basantgarh area of Udhampur District and met the family of the slain Village Defence Guard (VDG) member Mohammad Sharif.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

He expressed condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that his sacrifice would not go in vain.

DGP Swain was accompanied by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Anand Jain, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Udhampur Reasi range and other senior police officers.

DGP Swain said, “The sacrifice of the brave jawan, who was killed, will not be in vain if we do not come together to eradicate this terrorism. You people have helped to keep it away and you will still help.”

He further said, “The police are yours, the VDG members are also from your area. We all have to fight together against this terrorism.”

Promising strong action against the terrorists, DGP Swain said, “It is very important to identify them. It is said that the infiltrators have not run away yet and we cannot disclose these operation details to anyone.” He further said, “Identify those who are helping them. We will rectify any shortcomings on our part, if any.”

The incident took place on Sunday morning when terrorists opened fire on a patrol party in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district. VDG member Mohammad Sharif was martyred in the attack. (Agencies)