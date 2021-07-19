Two Para-archers of SMVDSB Sports Complex qualify for Tokyo Paralympics 2021

JAMMU: Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti Baliyan, two archers of Shrine Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Sports Complex, Katra have qualified for Tokyo Paralympic Games 2021, an official said.

According to the official spokesperson of the Shrine Board, both archers have been trained under the guidance of coach Kuldeep Vedwan at the sports complex in Katra.

“Rakesh Kumar is native of Katra while Jyoti Baliyan belongs to Uttar Pradesh but has been trained at the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex, Katra for the last 4 years,” the official added.

He said, “Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board congratulated both the sportspersons for their excellent performance.”

“Dr Ashok Bhan, Member Shrine Board and Chairman of Governing Council of Shrine Board’s Sports Complex and Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB have also congratulated them for qualifying the Tokyo Paralympics and wished them grand success in the event.”

The spokesperson said, “Earlier Rakesh and Jyoti have won gold and silver medals under Fazza Cup World Ranking Tournament held at Dubai in February 2021.

Pertinent to mention that the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex has been producing sportspersons of national and international standards in various sporting disciplines viz. Archery, Athletics, Judo, Shooting, Badminton etc, who have been showing promising results in varied competitions.

The SMVDSB Archery Academy is accredited under Khelo India by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Govt. of India. (Agency)