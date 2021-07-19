3 border villages of district Samba declared 100% adult vaccinated

*DC applauds vaccination teams for achieving the feat

SAMBA: District Administration Samba has achieved 100% adult covid vaccination coverage at three border villages of ManguChak, Dolliyan, and Kulliyan.

These small villages in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir become first Border villages in India with 100 per cent inoculated adult population.

The villages are located within 05 kilometer from International Border with Pakistan and with arduous terrain most of the vaccination drive was conducted on foot, an official of health department said.

Deputy Commissioner, Anuradha Gupta, while informing on the milestone achievement said that the three Villages Manguchak, Dolliyan & Kulliyan of Revenue Block Rajpura, have achieved 100% Covid vaccination of 18-44 yrs and above 45 yrs category. “Total 369 persons have been vaccinated in both the age group categories, Significantly, Manguchak is a zero border line Village” added DC samba.

Highlighting the fact that administration is simultaneously focusing on high risk categories, the DC said that they are trying to cover whole population of Samba district through cluster approach.

She gave the credit to hard-working healthcare workers whose efforts could achieve the target of vaccinating all people across the hamlets despite vaccine hesitancy.