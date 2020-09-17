Two OGWs of LeT arrested in Baramulla

BARAMULLA : Two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militant outfit were arrested in this north Kashmir district, official sources said on Thursday.

They said on a tip-off about the movement of OGWs, security forces established nakas at several places in the district. However, at Singhpora Pattan a car was intercepted, they said, adding that during the search two hand grenades, letter pads of LeT and 100 live rounds of Ak rifle were recovered.

Two youths travelling in the vehicle identified as Aijaz Ahmad Khan an Huzaif Firdous were arrested. During their questioning they confessed that they were associated with LeT as OGWs.

A case FIR Number 159/20 U/S IA Act 7/25 Act 18 20 39 ULA and further investigation has been initiated, they said. (AGENCIES)