Two OGWs of HM, Al-Badr militant outfits arrested in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Security forces in separate operations arrested two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in Awantipora in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on Saturday, a police spokesman said.

He said security forces and police conducted two separate operations at Khrew and Awantipora in Pulwama district. One each OGW of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Al-Badr outfits were arrested and incriminating material also recovered.

He said cases have been registered in police stations Awantipora and Khrew respectively . (AGENCIES)