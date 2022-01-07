Two OGWs arrested in J&K’s Doda

Jammu, Jan 7: In a major breakthrough, security forces apprehended two Over Ground Workers(OGWs) in two separate incidents in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials informed on Friday.

Defence sources here on Friday said that based on intelligence inputs, Army and Police nabbed one suspicious individual from Doda who was involved in planning the assassination of terrorists who had surrendered in the coming months and has been put in judicial custody in Bhaderwah jail.

The arrested individual has been identified as Farid Ahmed Naik of Doda and he was also in touch with few other apprehended terrorists in Jammu based Kot Balwal Jail who were using virtual numbers for communicating through WhatsApp.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, another OGW identified as as Ghulam Hussain of Gundna, Doda was arrested based on information received by the security forces.

“He was was arrested for being in contact with Pakistan based terrorist handlers and providing them logistic support and information as well as for receiving money from Pakistan via Dubai,” sources said. (Agencies)