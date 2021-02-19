Two militant associates of LeT held along with hand grenades in Bandipora: Police

BANDIPORA: The Jammu and Kashmir police Friday arrested two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant associates and recovered two hand grenades from their possession in Papchan area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Official spokesperson said that acting on specific inputs regarding movement of militant associates, Bandipora police along with 14 RR and CRPF laid a joint naka near Papachan Bandipora Bridge.

“During the checking two suspected persons were signalled to stop but they tried to flee. Acting swiftly the duo were apprehended and during search 02 live hand grenades were recovered from their possession,” he said.

He identified the duo as Abid Waza son of Abdul Gani Waza and Shabir Ahmad Gojer son of Mohammad Abdulla Mir Gojer.

He said that on preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that the accused were associated with militant outfit LeT and were providing shelter, logistics and other material support to active militants of LeT in the area and they were tasked by their handlers to carry out a grenade attack on security forces in Bandipora.

The official said that in this regard a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in P/S Bandipora and further investigation has been taken up.