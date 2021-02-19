JKBOSE Jammu Winter Zone Class 12th Result 2020 released check here

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released Jammu (Winter Zone) results for Class 12 students on its official website – ttps://www.jkbose.ac.in/.

Candidates, who appeared for the Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2020 (Regular) Jammu (Winter Zone) examination, can check their results online through the official website.

Candidates can search their results by entering their Class 12th roll number in the given box on the official website.

Along with the marks scored, the candidates will get his/her name, father’s name and roll number mentioned on the scorecard.

It may be recalled that last year the JKBOSE had declared Class 12th results on June 28, 2020. In 2020 around 77 per cent candidates cleared the Jammu (Summer Zone) examination.

Here’s the direct link to check Jammu (Winter Zone) Class 12th Result 2020