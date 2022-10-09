J&K Police detains 2 militant aides of LeT under PSA

Srinagar, Oct 9: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday detained two militant associates of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) under Public Safety Act (PSA) in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said.

Police said two terrorist associates of LeT were detained under PSA , one identified as Ishfaq Majeed Dar Son of Abul Majeed Dar alias Salahudin and a resident of Saderkoot Bala was given the task by his handlers across the border to mobilise the youth in Bandipora for recruiting them into the banned terror organisation.

They said the hard-core militant who was in touch with terrorists in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) was also given the task to identify Police and CRPF Naka’s in Hajin area of Bandipora along with co-ordinates for carrying terror attacks in the area.

The another militant identified as Waseem Ahmad Malik alias Obaid alias Osama Son of Abdul Gani Malik, a resident of Gundpora Rampora was also in touch with PoJK based terrorist namely Hashir Parray, police said.

Parray’s module was recently busted by Bandipora police who was making new associates in the town and adjacent areas besides working on to lure youths towards terror sympathisers and to establish terror sleeper cells in the district, police added.

“Keep in view their tendencies towards mobilising the youth into terror activities & to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Bandipora district, both of them were detained under PSA,” police said. (Agencies)