J&K | One dies, 2 injured in road accident in Kishtwar

Jammu, Oct 9: One person died and two injured when their SUV, met with an accident and fell into a gorge on Sunday in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said the vehicle on way from Udhampur towards Machail, skidded off the road and fell into a gorge when it reachd near Layee Paddar.

One person identified as Prikshit Kumar, 52, died in the accident while two others namely Pankaj Kumar, 44 and Rakesh Batla, 45, both residents of Udhampur sustained injuries and were admitted to District Hospital Kishtwar.

Police have registered a case. (Agencies)