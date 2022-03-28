Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam

SRINAGAR, March 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested two terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist organisation in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In a joint operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army’s 62 Rashtriya Rifles regiment in the Sunnergund area recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

The arrested terrorists are residents of Shopian town in Kashmir.

”Budgam Police, along with 62 RR, arrested two active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba from Sunnergund area of Budgam. The arrested terrorists have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Ganai S/o Shahzad Ahmad Ganai R/o Ramnagri Shopian and Iqbal Ashraf Sheikh S/o Mohammed Ashraf Sheikh R/o Sedow Shopian, ” said Jammu and Kashmir Police in a statement.

Security forces also recovered one Chinese pistol, 2 pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds 12 and 32 AK-47 rounds. (Agencies)