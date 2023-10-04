Two Killed In Road Accident In J&K

Jammu, Oct 4: Two people were killed on Wednesday in a road accident in J&K’s Jammu district.

Police said that the accident took place in the Nagrota area of Jammu when a bike bearing registration number JK02DF 7950 met with an accident.

“Two persons were critically injured in this accident and they were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where both succumbed to their injuries”, police said. (AGENCIES)