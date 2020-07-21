Two killed in lightning strike in JK

Jammu : Two persons died when lightning struck a high-altitude meadow land in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

Lightning struck the Dhok Gumsar area in Surankote tehsil early Tuesday resulting in the death of two person, they said.

This report was conveyed to authorities by the Chokidar of Mohra Bachai as the area is far-off and remote, the officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohmmad Ishaq and Zareena Akhtar, they said. (Agenices)