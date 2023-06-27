Two Killed, Another Injured As Vehicle Rolls Down Into Gorge In J&K’s Ramban

JAMMU, Jun 27: At least two persons died and another was injured after a vehicle they were traveling in rolled down and fell into a gorge in Rampaari area of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Quoting an official, that the vehicle skidded off the road near Rampaari and fell into deep gorge.

He said soon after the incident Police and some volunteers rushed to the spot for rescue operation.

“In the incident two persons died on the spot while another suffered critical wounds”, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Afzal son of Gull Mohd Malik and Mohammad Azmat son of Abdul Rashid Malik—both are residents of Ramsoo.

Two persons from Sarbagni, Ramsoo, died when their vehicle bearing No. JK02N 1856, rolled down at Rampadi, Sher Bibi on NH-44 today. Bodies shifted to SDH Banihal, tweets DC Ramban. (KNO)