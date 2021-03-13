Two killed, four injured as truck hits nearly dozen vehicles at Jammu market

JAMMU: Two persons were killed and four others were critically injured in a major road accident in Narwal Market of Jammu where a truck hit several vehicles due break failure.

An official said that a truck lost control over the wheel apparently due to a brake failure and it hit and damaged nearly a dozen vehicles, including four mini load carriers, three cars and two two-wheelers.

He said that in the incident two persons were also got killed while four were critically injured.

The official identified the deceased as Suraj Parkash son of Gyan Chand, from Chowki Chora Jammu and Bodh Raj son of Krishan Lal from Kathyal RS Pura.

He said that the four critically-injured persons were shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for treatment.

He identified them as Yogesh Thakur son of Kikar Singh Billawar, Raj Kumar son of Girdhari Lal, Bishamber Singh son of Bahadur Singh and Vicky Sharma son of Madan Lal.

The official said that driver of the truck fled from the spot.