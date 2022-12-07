Two JKAS among three Officers transferred in J&K

JAMMU, Dec 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday ordered transfer of officers, two of them JKAS, in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Ms. Monica Thappa, Jr. Scale JKAS, Tehsilda, Jammu Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Officer, Government Medical College, Jammu, vice Rajinder Kumar, who has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Rohit Kumar, Jr. Scale JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD, has been posted as Assistant Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Tej Krishan Dhar, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD has been posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Garden.