Two JeM militants on mission to recruit youths arrested in north Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Thursday arrested two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants who were on a mission to recruit local youths in the outfit in the frontier district of Kupwara, official sources said.

Some arms and ammunition besides cash Rs 7 lakhs have been recovered from the militants, they said.

They said on a tip-off about some JeM militants coming from Sopore in Baramulla district to recruit local youth in JeM outfit, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police established nakas at several locations in Kupwara.

However, at one of the naka checking, security forces intercepted a car at Drugmullah, Kupwara. During the search of the vehicle, they recovered two grenades and 30 rounds of live ammunition and cash Rs 7 lakhs.

Arrested militants were identified as Waseem Irshad (23) and Mehrajuddin Wani (21), residents of Sopore. Sources said they had come to Kupwara to recruit local youths into the militancy.

Case FIR no. 233 Under Section Indian Arms 7/25 Act, and Ss. 13,18, 19, 39 Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been registered at Police Station Kupwara and investigation set into motion. (AGENCIES)