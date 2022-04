SRINAGAR: Two BJP leaders, including a district president, were arrested on Thursday in Bandipora on charges of extorting money from a woman for getting her brother released, officials said.

They have been identified as BJP’s district president Bandipora Abdul Rehman Tikri and sarpanch Mushtaq Ahmad, the officials said.

The woman had approached the BJP leaders seeking their intervention for the release of her brother who is serving detention, they said. (AGENCIES)