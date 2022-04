SRINAGAR: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Yousuf Kantroo, one of the longest surviving terrorists in the Valley, was among three militants killed in Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.

Kantroo was involved in the killings of several security forces personnel as well as civilians and was among the top 10 most wanted ultras in the Kashmir valley, they said. (AGENCIES)