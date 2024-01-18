Two IPS Officers Of AGMUT Cadre Transferred

JAMMU, Jan 18: Authorities have ordered for transfer of two IPS officers of AGMUT cadre with immediate effect.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, the transfer of IPS officers of AGMUT Cadre are hereby ordered with immediate effect and until further orders”, reads the order.

As per PD Nitya, IPS (AGMUT:2016) has been transferred from Ladakh to J&K while Shree Raam R, IPS (AGMUT:2019) has been transferred from Jammu & Kashmir to Ladakh.