Gold Futures Rise Rs 130 To Rs 61,635/10 Grams

NEW DELHI, Jan 18: Gold prices on Thursday rose Rs 130 to Rs 61,635 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 130, or 0.21 per cent, at Rs 61,635 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,034 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said. (Agencies)