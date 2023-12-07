NIA Attaches Properties Of LeT Operatives Involved In 2015 Udhampur Attack On BSF Convoy

SRINAGAR, Dec 7: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached the properties of two key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives for their involvement in the 2015 terror attack on a BSF convoy in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The two accused whose properties have been attached were also subsequently arrested and are currently undergoing trial in the NIA Special Court, Jammu. The duo, identified as Fayaz Ahmed Itoo alias Fayaz Khar and Khursheed Ahmed Bhat alias Khursheed Alam Bhat alias Surya, are members of the banned Pakistan-backed LeT terror organisation, as per the NIA investigations.

All the prime accused have been charge-sheeted and are under trial under various provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act 1946, Passport (Entry into India Act 1920) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967.

In the instant case, four immovable properties, including a single storied residential house belonging to Fayaz Ahmed Itoo, in village Khudwani, Tehsil Qaimoh in district Kulgam and a double storey residential house, along with two plots of land, belonging to Khursheed Ahmed Bhat alias Surya in village Chursoo and Sail, Awantipora, District Pulwama, have been attached under Section 33 (1) of UA (P) Act, 1967, in pursuance of the recent orders of NIA Special Court, Jammu.

Two BSF personnel were killed and 13 others injured in the attack, which took place on August 5, 2015 on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near Narsoo ‘nallah’ in village Narsoo of district Udhampur. One terrorist was killed and another, identified as Naveed, was arrested in the retaliatory action by the security forces. (Agencies)