Two held with 8 kg poppy straw

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Jan 5: Police here today arrested two persons and recovered 8 kg poppy straw from their possession during a Naka checking at Nachlana area of Banihal on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Police sources said that cops from Police Station Banihal laid a special Naka at Nachlana on the National Highway and intercepted a Jammu bound car of Alto make bearing registration number JK06B-3566 and during checking of the vehicle the cops recovered the intoxicant substance.

Police sources informed that two persons including driver of the car Firdaus Ahmed, son of Mohammad Akbar Wani, resident of Mangota, Doda and Mashkoor Ahmed, son of Mohammad Shafi Wani, resident of village Roat, Tehsil Marmat, District Doda were arrested on the spot.

The arrest and recovery was made under the supervision of SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma.

SDPO Banihal, Ajay Jamwal said a case in FIR number 1 of 2024 under sections 8/15/16 NDPS was registered at Police Station Banihal in this regard and investigation started.