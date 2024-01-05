Theft case solved, stolen property worth Rs. 12 lakh recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Jan 5: Police here today has solved a theft case and recovered stolen property amounting to Rs. 12 lakh approximately.

As per the case a complaint was received at Police Station Dharam Kund from one Murari Lal, son of Shankar Lal, resident of Delhi at present Jevla Company Sumber regarding theft of Copper Drum worth Rs. 10-12 lakh approx, from Sumber, Ramban.

Based on the complaint a case with FIR number 01/2024 U/S 379 IPC was registered at Police Station Dharam Kund and investigation started.

A special team of cops was constituted by SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma to solve the case.

During investigation, several suspects were rounded up and after strenuous efforts, the Police was able to apprehend two persons identified as Muzaffer Hussain, son of Mohd Hazdullah Mir and Muzaffer Hussain, son of Mohd Abdul Aziz, both residents of Sumber, Tehsil and District Ramban.

On disclosure of the arrested persons stolen property amounting to Rs.12 lakh was recovered.

The arrest and recovery were carried out by a Police team from Police Station Dharam Kund under the overall supervision of SSP Ramban.