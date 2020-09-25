Two held in Kulgam; arms, cash seized

SRINAGAR : Two persons were arrested and a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and cash seized from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said on Friday.

Security forces seized a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and cash from a vehicle in Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district during a search on Thursday, a police official said.

He said two persons were arrested in this connection.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been taken up, the official said. (AGENCIES)