SRINAGAR : Two persons were arrested and a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and cash seized from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said on Friday.
Security forces seized a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and cash from a vehicle in Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district during a search on Thursday, a police official said.
He said two persons were arrested in this connection.
Police have registered a case and investigation has been taken up, the official said. (AGENCIES)
Two held in Kulgam; arms, cash seized
