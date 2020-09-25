NEW DELHI : Hollow slogans were given in favour of farmers, labourers for many decades since Independence said PM Modi.
Governments were formed in name of farmers, workers but all they got was jumbled web of promises, laws said PM Modi.
BJP-led NDA govt has created history in its increase of MSP for farmers said PM Modi. (agencies)
BJP-led NDA Govt has created history in its increase of MSP for farmers: PM Modi
NEW DELHI : Hollow slogans were given in favour of farmers, labourers for many decades since Independence said PM Modi.
Editorial
Encroachments on forest land
Oxygen crisis due to mismanagement