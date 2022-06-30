Two Forest Dept Officials Caught Accepting Bribe Of ₹ 10,000

ACB traps and arrests Sohail Unis Shikari, Range officer and Ghulam Mohd. Naikoo, Forest Guard, Kokernag, Anantnag for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹ 10,000 allotment of timber

SRINAGAR, June 30: Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that Sohail Unis Shikari, Range officer, Kokernag, Anantnag is demanding bribe of ₹22,000 through Forest Guard Ghulam Mohd. Naikoo for processing the file of the complainant for allotment of timber Kairoo (Kair) for house construction. The complainant managed ₹10,000 and approached ACB for legal action against the corrupt officials.

The contents of complaint prima facie disclose the commission of offence punishable U/S 7 of the PC Act 1988 by public servants namely Sohail Unis Shikari, Range officer and Ghulam Mohd. Naikoo, Forest Guard, Kokernag, Anantnag. Accordingly a Case FIR No. 10/2022 was registered in Police Station Anti Corruption Bureau, Anantnag and the investigation started.

Immediately after registration of the case, a trap team was constituted. The team caught the accused forest guard Ghulam Mohd. Naikoo while demanding and accepting bribe of ₹10,000 from the complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses. Sohail Unis Shikari, Range officer, Kokernag, Anantnag was also arrested by the ACB team.

Further investigation is going on.