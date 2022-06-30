Many Feared Trapped After Landslide At Manipur Mega Train Project Site

Guwahati, June 30: A dozen people are feared trapped under tonnes of debris after a massive landslide hit a town in western Manipur’s Noney district. The landslide also obstructed the flow of a river, creating a dam-like water body that could lead to flooding if the debris are removed, leading to a complex environmental disaster.

Many working at a major railway line construction site are also feared trapped under mounds of debris, Noney District Deputy Commissioner Haulianlal Guite said.

The obstructed flow of Ijei river, which has led to a dam-like structure, could flood low-lying areas if the situation worsens. The officer has asked Noney residents to take precautions and not let children go near the river.

The district administration is in touch with national and state disaster management agencies for search, rescue and relief operations.

The residents have been asked to stay alert for continuous rain, which may aggravate the situation.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh held an emergency meeting.

“Called an emergency meeting to assess the situation of the landslide in Tupul today. The search and rescue operation are already underway. Let’s keep them in our prayers today. Ambulances along with doctors have also been dispatched to assist in the operation,” Mr Singh tweeted.

People have been asked to avoid taking National Highway-37, which passes through this area, due to multiple blockages by landslides amid heavy rain for the last few days.

The district administration is running helplines.

Defence Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mohit Vaishnava said the army rescued 13 Territorial Army personnel who were trapped after the landslide near Tupul railway station in Noney district.

The Territorial Army provides security to a railway line being built from Jiribam district to state capital Imphal.

Army helicopters are on standby waiting for the weather to clear, Lt Col Vaishnava said. (AGENCIES)