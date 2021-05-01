Two feared dead as truck falls into stream

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, May 1: Two persons were feared dead after a truck rolled down into a fast-flowing stream along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Ramsoo.

As per police sources, a truck was on its from Jammu towards Srinagar when its driver lost control over the vehicle and it rolled down into fast-flowing stream along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Hingni near Ramsoo.

After getting information, police team rushed to the spot and started rescue operation with the help of volunteers and locals, but neither the driver of the truck nor his helper were found inside the damaged and submerged truck. SP Ramban PD Nitya also visited the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

It is assumed that driver and his helper were washed away in fast-flowing stream, but rescue operation was going on till last reports were compiled.

A case under FIR Number 42/2021 under Section 279 IPC has been registered at Police Station Ramsoo and investigation initiated.