Two farmer unions withdraw from protest against farm laws

New Delhi: Two farmer unions — Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) — on Wednesday withdraw their support to the peasant’s protest in wake of violence during the tractor parade on Republic day.

“I am deeply pained by whatever happened in Delhi yesterday and strongly condemn whatever happened at Red fort. I am ending our 58-day protest,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) president Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh said.

In an another jolt to the peasant’s movement, VM Singh of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, in an apparent refernce to Rakesh Tiktait, said that he cannot continue with someone whose direction is something else. “I have nothing to do with the protest that is being led by them,” he stated.

On Tuesday, hundreds of protestors managed to enter the Red Fort in the national capital, breaching police security and planted a religious and farm union flag on the pole where Tri-Colour is hoisted on Independence Day. The flag was later removed and the area cleared by the police.