Appointment after producing fake document: CBK produces challan against two officials

SRINAGAR: The Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) on Wednesday produced Challan against two officials of education department including one deceased in connection with a case pertaining to the appointment of an official on the production of fake and forged Date of Birth Certificate in the Education Department.

“The CBK produced Challan against Mohammed Yousuf Malla S/O Abdul Gaffar Malla R/O Gund Dachina Arahgam Bandipora A/P Ward No. 06 Eidgah Bandipora then principal High school Alooso and Abdul Gani Wani S/O Ali Mohd Wani R/O Aloosa Bandipora then I/C Headmaster Government High School Nadihal Bandipora (Expired) in Case FIR No. 33/2016 U/S 420, 468,471,120-b r/w 5(2) PC Act before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Baramulla”.

It said that the case pertains to the appointment of Mohammed Yousuf Malla, on the Production of Fake and Forged Date of Birth Certificate in the Education Department.

“Upon a written complaint, the investigation set into motion, and during the course of investigation it emerged that the DOB of Mohammed Yousuf Malla is actually 29.07.1953,” it said.

“This incorrect/ fake DOB has been recorded in the DOB Certificate issued by the JKBOSE Authorities in the year 1973 on the basis of Information Provided/ Submitted by the then Incharge Headmaster Government High School Nadihal Bandipora Abdul Gani Wani S/O Ali Mohd Wani R/O Aloosa Bandipora (Now Expired) Through the examination form of 10th class. The service book of Mohammed Yousuf Malla S/O Abdul Gaffar Malla seized in the instant case, that revealed the DOB of the accused has been reflected as 02.09.1957, as such the accused Mohammed Yousuf Malla remained in service illegally for a period of 04 years and 02 Months beyond his actual date of retirement, thus has put the state Exchequer to loss to the tune in lakhs.”.