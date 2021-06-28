Two drones spotted at Kaluchak military camp in Jammu; Army stations on high alert

JAMMU: On midnight of 27-28 June 2021, two separate Drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak- Kaluchak Military area by alert troops.

Immediately, high alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing.

Both the Drones flew away. A major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops. The security forces are on high alert and the search operation is in progress.

The latest incident comes barely a day after a drone, in a first-of-its kind strike, dropped two bombs at Indian Air Force (IAF) station here, causing minor injuries to two personnel.