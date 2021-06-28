Employment June 28, 2021

Nurses (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, day shift or night shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A Shastri Nagar, Jammu
Harsh = 7006832169
URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY
1. Accountant exp M/F, Office Coordinator, Computer Operator.
2. Store Supervisors, Supervisor, Diploma in Mechanical exp Maintenance.
3. Receptionist, Telle caller, Councillor, Helper.
Address :- Sidco Chowk, Bari Brahamna
Contact No:- 9622365951,
7298663220, 9796260300
REQUIRED DISTRIBUTOR
For
“Wings Energy Drink”
in all J&K
and Win Free Gift’s
Like: Laptop, Enfield Bike, Swift, Hyundai Creta & Many More.
Contact us: 9906155071
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu Near Ankur Clinic
Job opening
Require Salesman/Direct Sales Executives for FMCG Products for Sales & Marketing in all districts of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh.
Minimum 3 Years in experience in FMCG & should have knowledge of the Retail Shops/ Distributor/ Wholesale.
Candidate should have own 2 Wheeler.
Contact – Shiv Shakti Traders, Jammu
9622044437
Email – info.sstradersindia@gmail.com
Laxmi water
tank cleaner
Cleaning of underground water tank, Overhead tank, Sintex tank and antibacterial treatment with safe solution spray 100% Bacteria free.
Mob. 8716013835
94191-32439
SPECIAL RECRUITMENT DRIVE
REQUIRED PROFESSIONALS FOR THE POSITION OF FLOOR MANAGER AT MAKEUP STUDIO AND ACADEMY (THE GLAM BAR), TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU.
SEND YOUR RESUME
EMAIL theglambar1118@gmail.com
For more information call
+91 7051557247.
LOOKING FOR A SALESMAN
(PART TIME)
FOR HARDWARE/PLASTIC
MANUFACTURING UNIT
SAHIL PLASTIC INDUSTRIES
PHASE-3, GANGYAL, JAMMU
CONTACT: 9906222280
EXPERIENCE ACCOUNTANT
AVAILABLE
Experience accountant is available for Maintance of your account with GST return filling, finalisation of accounts with Chartered Accountant. I have complete knowledge of Accounts
Contact No. 9622183362
TEACHERS AVAILABLE
Teacher available for home tuition 11th & 12th (Phy & Chemistry) / IELTS classes 9th &10th (Math, Science)/ 100% Result.
Exp : 5 years
(Full Concept Clarity)
Mob. 6006509504
Required
Driver – 2 No’s (M)
For Demo Van & Small Truck (Valid License Required)
Salary negotiable
Contact with Resume along with 1 photograph 11 am to 5 pm at :
Regency Honda (Auth. Dealer of HMS ! Pvt Ltd) 71 B.C Road, Near Rehari Chungi Jammu
Required
An Accountant with knowledge about Busy for a Construction Company near Wave Mall Jammu.
Contact No.
7051456143
Required
Required 10+2 with Computer knowledge
Jammu, Doda, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Ramban for office work.
Send Resume-
balbeer@sstelecomjk.co.in