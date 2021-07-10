Two die of COVID in J&K, cases down to 185

One casualty, 12 new positives in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/ LEH, July 10: Two persons died of COVID-19 and 185 tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir today while in Ladakh one person succumbed to the virus and 12 fresh cases were reported.

One COVID death each was reported from Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

A 65-year-old woman from Gadigarh in Jammu district died of co-morbidities and COVID-19 in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu today.

Among 74 fresh cases registered in Jammu region, highest 22 were detected in Jammu district followed by 16 in Doda, 11 Rajouri, nine Kishtwar, five Ramban, four Kathua, three each in Poonch and Udhampur districts and one in Samba. No fresh cases were reported from Reasi district.

While 74 new cases were reported in the region, 104 recovered from the virus.

Jammu region now has 1,20,732 Corona cases. Among them, 1460 are active positives while 1,17,146 have recovered from the virus and there have been 2126 casualties.

The Union Territory of Ladakh today reported one COVID fatality and 12 new Corona cases.

A 65-year-old man hailing from Garkon died of COVID-19 in Leh district.

Of 12 new cases, nine were reported in Leh and three in Kargil district.

With this, Ladakh’s Corona count has now reached 20167 including 131 active positives, 19830 recoveries and 206 casualties—148 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, Kashmir today reported 111 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one person succumbed to the virus.

Those who tested positive include 41 from Srinagar, 4 from Baramulla, 11 from Budgam, 11 from Pulwama, 15 from Kupwara, 6 from Anantnag, 5 from Bandipora, 13 from Ganderbal, 3 from Kulgam and 2 from Shopian.

As per officials figures, 70,610 positive cases including 832 deaths and 69,171 recoveries are from Srinagar, 23,386 including 280 deaths and 22,916 recoveries are from Baramulla, 22,724 including 22,359 recoveries and 204 deaths are from Budgam, 15,010 including 14,704 recoveries and 193 deaths are from Pulwama, 13,939 including 165 deaths and 13,628 recoveries are from Kupwara, 16,223 including 15,925 recoveries and 204 deaths are from Anantnag, 9,374 cases including 9,199 and 100 deaths are from Bandipora, 9,732 including 9,499 recoveries and 77 deaths are from Ganderbal, 11,172 including 10,938 recoveries and 117 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,567 including 5,497 recoveries and 58 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 197,737 including 193,839 recoveries and 2,230 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 3,128 including 1,668 from Kashmir division.

With 355 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 310,985 which is 97.65 percent of the total cases.