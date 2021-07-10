24778 cases settled in J&K, 493 in Ladakh during day-long National Lok Adalats

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR/JAMMU, July 10: During the day-long National Lok Adalats held across J&K, 32601 cases were taken up by 128 benches at various courts across the UT of J&K and out of them 24778 cases were settled amicably, and an amount of Rs 50,60,75,876 was awarded as compensation/settlement amount. Likewise, in Ladakh a total of 608 cases were taken up by 8 benches and 493 cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs 3,59,84,519 was awarded as compensation/settlement amount.

Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority, Pankaj Mithal, inaugurated National Lok Adalat at J&K High Court Srinagar Wing and District Court Srinagar in presence of Executive Chairman, JKLSA, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Dhar. A total of 477 cases were taken up by Lok Adalat at J&K High Court and 36 cases were settled amicably. A settlement amount of Rs 84,86,460 was also collected.

The Lok Adalat at District Court, Srinagar was organized under the chairmanship of Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar. A total of nine benches were constituted for the Lok Adalat. The 1st Bench where MACT cases were taken up, 41 MACT claims were disposed of in which the Chief Justice on spot handed over cheques to the two petitioners to the tune of Rs 19,85,000 and 12,50,000 in two cases, respectively.

At District Court Srinagar, a total number of 5036 cases were taken up for amicable settlement, of which, 3908 cases were settled. Besides, Rs 27,30,7769 were awarded as compensation by MACT Srinagar and Rs 1,52,35,484 was collected as settlement amount by different courts including traffic challans.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Chairman, J&K High Court Legal Services Committee, today inaugurated National Lok Adalat at High Court, Jammu Wing. Two benches were constituted to take up the claim cases arising out of Motor Accidents and Workmen Compensation Act of various Insurance Companies as well matrimonial disputes, criminal compoundable cases, civil disputes and cases of land acquisition. A large number of cases were taken up for amicable settlement. Several claim cases were finally settled resulting in delivery of cheques of compensation on the spot to the claimants by Justice Tashi Rabstan.

The National Lok Adalat was held in the District Court Complex, Janipur Jammu under the chairmanship of M L Manhas, Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (Principal District & Sessions Judge) Jammu and under the overall supervision of Yahaya Firdous, Secretary District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Jammu. A total 5394 cases were taken up, out of which 4791 cases were decided and an amount of Rs 40,25,06,940 was settled in the Lok Adalat.

Thirteen Benches were constituted in district Jammu with 9 Benches at District Court Complex, Janipur (Jammu), two benches at R S Pura and one bench each at Bishnah and Akhnoor. The 1st Bench was comprised of M L Manhas and RS Jasrotia (Presiding Officer, MACT0 and Panel Lawyer Kamal while 2nd second Bench had Ashwani Sharma (1st Additional District & Sessions Judge Jammu), Syed Sarfraz Hussain Shah (Additional District Judge Bank Cases Jammu) and Pratima Singh (Panel Lawyer). Third Bench was consisted of Kusum Pandita (Principal Judge Family Court Jammu), SS Bali Additional Judge Family Court Jammu and Deepali Arora (Panel Lawyer) while 4th Bench was comprised of Ritesh Kumar Dubey, Additional Sessions Judge Anti Corruption Jammu, Umesh Sharma Excise Magistrate Jammu and Advocate Beauty Pandita (Panal Lawyer).

Fifth Bench included Parvin Pandoh, Municipal Magistrate Jammu, Susheel Singh Sub Judge/Special Mobile Magistrate (13 FC) and Manjeet Pratap Singh (Panel Lawyer) and 6th Bench had Manjeet Rai, City Judge Jammu, Raj Kumar Sub Judge Railway Magistrate Jammu and Advocate Maheen Shah (Panel Lawyer) while 7th Bench was comprised of Arti Mohan Electricity Magistrate Jammu, Shabnam Sheikh Forest Magistrate 1st Additional Munsiff Jammu and Panel Lawyer Leena Devi.

Eighth Bench had Khem Raj Sharma Special Mobile Magistrate Passenger Tax Jammu, Vinod Kumar Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Jammu and Advocate Vinayak Phull (Panel Lawyer) while 9th Bench was comprised of Jeewan Kumar 2nd Additional Munsiff Jammu, Bhanu Bhasin Additional Mobile Magistrate Traffic Jammu and Richa Gupta (Panel Lawyer).

In R S Pura, 10th Bench was comprised of Sidhant Vaid Munsiff/JMIC RS Pura and Panel Lawyer Advocate Kesar Parveen while 11th had Suhasni Vasisatha, Additional Special Mobile Magistrate R S Pura and Advocate Jyoti Bala (Panel Lawyer). Similarly at Bishnah, 12th consisted of Ananta Raina Munsiff/JMIC Bishnah and Advocate Rajni Bala (Panel Lawyer) while 13th Bench had Himani Parihar Munsiff/JMIC Akhnoor and Advocate Meetika Sharma (Panel Lawyer).

A total of 402 cases were taken up by National Lok Adalat in the premises of District Court Complex Kathua. Of the 402 cases, 306 cases including 19 MACT cases, 2 Civil suits, 44 Criminal compoundable cases, 02 Petitions U/s 488 CrPc and 13 Pre-litigation bank cases were settled. Compensation worth Rs 1,12,10,000 was awarded in the MACT cases and a recovery of Rs 13,46,700 was made in favour of the banks while a fine of Rs 1,90,000 was realized.

The Lok Adalat was organized under the aegis of District Legal Services Authority Kathua, Zaffer Hussain Beig and was inaugurated by Justice Vinod Chatterjee Koul, Judge High Court of Jammu & Kashmir. Three benches were constituted for hearing different cases. The 1st Bench was comprised of Chief Judicial Magistrate Kathua Sandeep Kour and Special Mobile Magistrate Kathua Anjana Rajput while 2nd Bench was comprised of Secretary DLSA Kathua Pooja Raina and Panel lawyer DLSA Kathua Naiya Sharma. The 3rd Bench was comprised of District Mobile Magistrate Kathua Brij Raj Singh and Tehsildar Kathua Gaurav Sharma.

In Doda, the National Lok-Adalat was held at District Court Complex under the supervision of Mehmood Ahmed Chowdhary, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Doda. Two benches were constituted for disposal of the cases. The 1st Bench was headed by Mehmood Ahmed Chowdhary and assisted by Neena Thakur, Additional Special Mobile Magistrate while the 2nd bench was headed by Prem Sagar, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Doda and assisted by Sheikh Babur Hussain, District Mobile Magistrate (T), Doda. A total of 1076 cases of different nature were settled by the Lok Adalat. An amount of Rs 37,54,994 of Bank recovery was settled and the compounded money of Rs 67,400 was realized by settling cases of varied nature.

In Reasi, National Lok Adalat was organized under the chairmanship of R N Watal (Principal District & Sessions Judge Reasi). Four Benches for settling the referred cases were constituted. The 1st bench consisted of R N Watal, Rekha Kapoor Nischal, Secretary District Legal Services Authority and Advocate Vijay Kumar Sharma, President Bar Association Reasi while the 2nd Bench included Adnan Syed, CJM (Sub-Judge), Assma Choudhary, Additional Special Mobile Magistrate and Advocate K K Dubey. The 3rd Bench was comprised of Manoj Kumar Parihar, Sub-Judge, Sandeep Sen, Munsiff and Advocate Parvesh Sharma, president Bar Association Katra whereas 4th Bench was comprised of Mahavir Singh, Munsiff Mahore, Abdul Gani Bhatt, president Bar Association, Mahore and Advocate S S Sahni Tehsil Mahore. A total number of 484 cases were taken up out of which 342 were settled and an amount of Rs 48,05,613 was realized as settlement amount.

At Udhampur, the Lok Adalat was held under the chairmanship of Yash Paul Bourney (Principal District & Sessions Judge Udhampur) and under the overall supervision of Sub Judge Rajni Sharma (Secretary DLSA) in District Court Complex. A total 402 cases of different nature were taken up by 6 benches and 314 cases were settled amicably. An amount of Rs 67,18,675 was also recovered as settlement amount. The 1st Bench was comprised of Yash Paul Bourney, Suresh Chander Katal (Additional District & Sessions Judge) and Advocate BB Sharma, 2nd Bench was consisted of B A Munshi (CJM), Shafeeq Ahmed (District Judicial Mobile Magistrate) and J D Slathia (president Bar Association) while 3rd Bench was comprised of Preet Simran Kour (Sub Judge Special Mobile Magistrate), Kamiya Singh Andotra (Munsiff JMIC) and Advocate Vijay Lakshmi. The 4th Bench had Sub Judge Smriti Sharma (Chairman TLSC Ramnagar) and Advocate K D Sharma (Panel Lawyer) TLSC Ramnagar, 5th Bench was comprised of Amandeep Kour (Munsiff Chenani) and Advocate Balwan Singh (Panel Lawyer) TLSC Chenani while 6th Bench was consisted of Priyanka Mahajan (Munsiff JMIC Majalta) and Karnal Singh (NaibTehsildar Majalta).

A National Lok Adalat was organized by the Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Majalta at Munsiff Court Complex, Majalta under the chairmanship of Priyanka Mahajan Munsif Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee (TLSC), Majalta. A Bench was constituted for holding the said National Lok Adalat which was presided over by Priyanka Majahan and assisted by Karnal Singh Naib Tehsildar Majalta. During the Lok Adalat, a total of 27 cases pertaining to compoundable civil and criminal nature were taken up, out of which 17 cases were disposed off. Thirty-four cases of Traffic Challans were also disposed of and a compounding fine of Rs 21,690 was recovered on spot.

In Ramban, the Lok Adalat was organized under the chairmanship of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Haq Nawaz Zargar. A total 802 cases were taken up and 464 cases were settled amicably. A settlement amount of Rs 1,79,40,000 was awarded in MACT cases and Rs 25,650 was recovered as compound fine in other cases while Rs 49,57,720 was realized in bank recovery cases. In all 7 Benches were constituted to settle the referred cases. The 1st bench was presided over by Principal District and Sessions Judge, Haq Nawaz Zargar, who was assisted by Additional District & Session Judge, Surinder Singh, Fast Track Court Ramban. The 2nd Bench was presided over by the Sub Judge, CJM, Anjum Ara, who was assisted by Munsiff JMIC Ramban, Arusa Choudhary while 3rd Bench was presided over by Secretary DLSA Pooja Gupta who was assisted by Assistant Labour Commissioner Ramban Angrej Singh. Fourth, 5th, 6th and 7th benches of Lok Adalat were constituted at Batote, Gool, Banihal and Ukhral.

A total of 356 cases were taken up by the four benches during the National Lok Adalat held at the District Court Complex in Leh today and 331 cases were settled amicably. The resolved cases were related to the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT), bank, matrimonial, civil, criminal compoundable cases, labour disputes, electricity matters, traffic challans and MC Act. The benches imposed a fine on the defaulters and collected Rs 275800 whereas the settlement amount was Rs 10360436.

The 1st Bench was comprised of Principal District and Session Judge Deepak Sethi and president Bar Association Leh Mohammad Shafi, the 2nd Bench included Chief Judicial Magistrate Leh Spalzes Angmo, Secretary Bar Association Leh Deachen Angmo, 3rd Bench had Sub Judge Leh Phuntsog Andmo and Munsiff Nubra Wangail Tsering while 4th Bench was comprised of Munsiff Khaltsi Chhemit Yourgail and Tehsildar Khaltsi Tanveer Ahmad.

At Budgam, the National Lok Adalat was inaugurated by Mohammad Ashraf Malik, Chairman DLSA Budgam at District Court Complex. Eight benches were constituted by DLSA Budgam for settlement of different types of cases. A total number of 1500 cases were taken up out of which 1182 matters were settled. Besides, an amount of Rs 3.70 crores was realized in total in the settlement.

In Ganderbal, the Lok Adalat was inaugurated by Justice Ali Mohammad Magray, Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority (JKLSA) in District Court Complex Ganderbal in presence of Justice Sanjeev Kumar Shukla and Justice Sanjay Dhar. Three Benches were constituted, 2 at District Court complex Ganderbal and 1 at Munsiff Court Complex Kangan. A total number of 384 cases were taken up before the Lok Adalat, out of which 152 cases were settled through amicable settlement. An amount of Rs 22, 86,950 was realized in Bank Recovery cases and MACT cases.

A day-long National Lok Adalat was organized at District Court Complex Baramulla under the chairmanship of Principal District & Sessions Judge Baramulla Mohammad Yousuf Wani. As many as 13 different Benches were constituted for hearing of the identified cases throughout the district. A total number of 1600 cases were taken up throughout the district before the different Lok Adalat benches, out of which 1044 cases were settled amicably on spot. A compensation amount of Rs 57 lakh was awarded in MACT cases whereas an amount of Rs 1.37 crore was awarded as recovery amount in the Bank recovery cases. Besides an amount of Rs 1.50 lakh was also released on account of composition in traffic offences and Rs 1,06,03,000 was realized on account of maintenance charges. An amount of Rs 10 lakh was released in NI Act cases.

In Anantnag, the National Lok Adalat was held under the chairmanship of Naseer Ahmad Dar Chairman DLSA (Principal District and Sessions Judge) Anantnag, at District Court Complex. 6117 cases were settled amicably out of a total of 7,714 cases that were taken up by 8 benches. An amount of Rs 11,287,3500 was awarded as compensation/decreed in Bank recovery cases/decreed to be paid by defaulters of Electricity department. Besides, Rs 2,50,000 was recovered as fine. Similarly, the Lok Adalats were also held at subordinate courts of the District.

At Pulwama, the Lok Adalat was organized in District Court Complex under the chairmanship of Abdul Rashid Malik Chairman DLSA (Principal District & Sessions Judge) Pulwama. A total of 6 benches were constituted out of which three benches were constituted for holding of Lok Adalat at District headquarters and other three benches at Tehsil levels. A total 1290 cases of different nature were taken up before six benches out of which 1129 cases were amicably settled and an amount of Rs 1,18,58,024 was realized while an amount of Rs 1,15,87,274 was settled in MACT, Bank recovery and 138 NI Act cases.

In Shopian, the Lok Adalat was held under the chairmanship of Chairman DLSA Shopian in the premises of District Court Complex. Three Benches were constituted for settlement of cases of different nature. As many as 298 cases were taken up, out of which 149 cases were settled. An amount of Rs 2, 50,000 was recovered as fine while an amount of Rs 8,23,068 was recovered in different bank recovery cases.

The National Lok Adalat was held in District Court Complex Kulgam under the chairmanship of Principal District & Sessions Judge Kulgam Tahir Khurshid Raina (Chairman DLSA). Four Benches were constituted, two at Headquarter and one each at DH Pora and Qazigund for the Lok Adalats. A total of 721 cases were taken out of which 439 cases were amicably settled and an amount of Rs 54, 56,200 was realized.

The National Lok Adalats was held across district Kupwara under the supervision of Chairman DLSA, Tasleem Arief (Principal District Judge) Kupwara. A total of 9 benches were constituted for the Lok Adalats. Out of the total cases taken up, 832 cases were settled and settlement of Rs 1 crore worth motor accident claims. Besides, a total of Rs 5137300 was realized in recovery cases and Rs 173100 realized as compensation and fine.

At Bandipora, the Lok Adalat was held at District Court Complex Bandipora under the chairmanship of Mohammad Ibrahim Wani Chairman DLSA (Principal District & Session Judge) Bandipora. Three Benches were constituted for the Lok Adalat. A total number of 385 cases were taken up out of which 216 cases were settled with settlement amount of Rs 21,79,891.