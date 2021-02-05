Two die, 3 injured in accident in Anantnag

SRINAGAR: Two people died and three injured after two vehicles collided head-on on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Anantnag district on Friday, official sources said.

They said two vehicles collided head-on at Bijbehara in Anantnag district on the highway Friday afternoon. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Syed Itoo and Mohammad Ayub Wani, both residents of Anchidora.

The injured were identified as Amina, wife of Mohammad Syed, Parveena , daughter of Abdul Rashid and Musaib Rashid, also residents of Anchidora.

They were rushed to a local hospital from where they were referred to Srinagar, they said, adding police have registered a case and initiated proceedings. (Agency)