England 263 for 3 at stumps on Day 1 of first Test against India

Chennai: Captain Joe Root scored a century in his milestone 100th match as England ended Day 1 of the opening Test against India on 263 for 3 here on Friday.

Root was batting on 128 at stumps after stitching 200 runs together with opener Dominic Sibley (87) for the third wicket. The day’s play ended as soon as Sibley was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah.

The highlight of the England first innings was the 200-run partnership between Root and Sibley for the third wicket which put England in a strong position in the match after they batted first on a slow Chepauk pitch.

The duo came together just before the end of the morning session when England were at 63 for 2 and made the Indian bowlers toil for the remaining two sessions.

Coming at number four, the 30-year-old Root dominated the partnership as he raced ahead of Sibley with an array of strokes.

Root has hit 14 fours and a six from 197 balls while Sibley struck 12 boundaries off 286 deliveries in his innings.

For India, Bumrah took two wickets for 40 runs while Ravichandran Ashwin got one for 68 runs.

Brief Scores:

England 1st innings: 263 for 3 in 89.3 overs (Dominic Sibley 87, Joe Root batting 128; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/68, Jasprit Bumrah 2/40). (AGENCIES)