2 Killed, 11 Injured In Blast At Scrap Dealer’s Shop In Ladakh’s Kargil

KARGIL, Aug 18: Two people were killed while 11 others injured when a suspicious object exploded inside a scrap dealer’s shop in Kargil district of Ladakh on Friday, officials said.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital, they added.