Two Day Regional Workshop On PM Gatishakti National Master Plan Concludes In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Mar 18: The two-day third regional workshop for Northern zone ended today in Srinagar. More than 250 Officials from Central ministries, States/UTs and industry players participated in the workshop for Northern Region.

The theme of the workshop for day two was National Logistics Policy.

Throwing light on the proceedings of the workshop, Smt Sunita Dawra, Special Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India said that logistics is about development of both infrastructure and services related to logistics.

She said that to complement the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP), the National Logistics Policy (NLP) was launched to address the components of improving efficiency in logistics services and human resource through streamlining processes, regulatory framework, skill development, mainstreaming logistics in higher education and adoption of suitable technologies.

Smt Dawra added that NLP lays down an overarching interdisciplinary, cross-sectoral and multi-jurisdictional framework for the logistics sector and provides a comprehensive policy framework for all sub-sectors in the logistics ecosystem that are critical for efficient logistics.

During day two of the workshop, presentations by states/UTs including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir were made on their respective State Logistics Policies. According to these presentations, it was observed that fiscal and non-fiscal incentives have been drawn out under these policies that will facilitate ease of doing business and attract investments in logistics sector. Certain States/UTs like Punjab, J&K have accorded ‘Industry’ status to Logistics, to enable concessional financial access to logistics industry.

During the proceedings of the workshop, it was revealed that that the broad targets of the NLP are to: (i) reduce cost of logistics in India to be comparable to global benchmarks by 2030.; (ii) improve the Logistics Performance Index ranking – endeavor is to be among top 25 countries by 2030, and (iii) create data driven decision support mechanism for an efficient logistics ecosystem.

In order to bring about a holistic focus on Logistics at State level, State/UT logistics policy has been notified by 18 States/UTs. Development of Logistics Ease Across Different State (LEADS) 2023-24 report has also commenced which has the objective of analyzing the logistics ecosystem of various States/UTs as per a framework, and rank States/UTs on logistics ease.

As part of the workshop, it was emphasised upon States/UTs to conduct inter-department meetings to create awareness on PM GatiShakti principles and efficient logistics ecosystem. State Engagement with all Departments, urban bodies, districts and panchayati raj institutions to plan efficiency in logistics was also stressed upon.

The participants were also encouraged to form inter-department logistics related services improvement group that reports to the Network Planning Group headed by the Chief Secretary, to take the initiatives forward. States were also asked to establish city logistics committees and develop city logistics plans for efficient freight flow management and reduction in city congestion.

Participants of the workshop were also asked to formulate action plans for bringing down logistics cost by duly identifying priority areas for taking up multimodal infrastructure related interventions. Development of tunnels/terminals for trucks outside cities; dual usage logistics facilities and trunk infrastructure were also suggested to be covered under the scope of logistics policies. Attracting private investments in logistics related infrastructure and involving start-ups for solution to promoting logistics efficiency were also discussed during the deliberations.

Use of technology and green initiatives while planning the logistics eco system, which will include both (i) planning for infrastructure development for new India and (ii) developing an efficient logistics ecosystem were also stressed upon. Participants were also encouraged to interact with business associations to understand the interventions needed for both infrastructure and logistics.