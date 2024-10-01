Two-day mega cancer conference ‘GICON 2024’ organized at Patnitop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: A two-day mega cancer conference under the auspices of the Cancer Research and Statistics Foundation (CRSF) was organized at Patnitop.

The conference titled ‘GICON-2024’ focused on recent advancements in the management of gastrointestinal cancers. The event featured a distinguished lineup of medical professionals.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by chief guest, Padma Shri Dr Ashok Kumar Vaid, son of the soil and the current Chairman of Medical Oncology & Hematology at Medanta, Gurugram. Dr AK Rathi, Professor and Head of Radiation Oncology at MAMC Delhi, was the guest of honour.

In his address, Dr Vaid emphasized the urgent need for interdisciplinary management, advocating for a tailored approach to patient care in this era of cutting-edge research and technology.

During the event, eminent Surgical, Medical, and Radiation Oncologists from various premier institutions from all over the country delivered enlightening talks, fostering engaging discussions throughout the sessions.

The event was meticulously organized by the Oncology team of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Narayana Superspecialty Hospital Katra, including Dr Rajpal Singh (Senior Radiation Oncologist), Dr Rajeev Saini (Senior Medical Oncologist), Dr Deepak Bharti (Senior Medical Oncologist), Dr Abhinav Choudhary (Senior Surgical Oncologist) and Dr Aditya Mahajan (Consultant Nuclear Physician).

The academic event was supported by Department of Surgical Gastroenterology SMVDNSH (Dr Manoj Gupta and Dr Suhail Khuroo, both working as Senior Surgical Gastroenterologist) and Department of Medical Gastroenterology SMVDNSH (Dr Vishav Dev Singh Dadwal and Dr Nikhil Mahajan)

Latest contouring guidelines were discussed during Radiation Contouring Workshop held on the first day of the Conference. Evidence based recent guidelines in the management of various GI cancers which includes Esophagus, Stomach, Pancreas, Liver and Colorectal malignancies were discussed during this conference.