LIVASA Hospitals to expand bed capacity from 750 to 2,000

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: LIVASA Hospitals, formerly known as Ivy Hospitals, announced a significant rebranding and expansion plan aimed at bolstering healthcare services across India.

Addressing a press conference, Dr. Pawan Kumar, CEO of LIVASA Hospitals, revealed the group’s plan to increase its bed capacity from 750 to 2,000. This growth will be achieved through organic expansion by adding 150-200 beds in existing facilities and inorganic growth by establishing new healthcare centers across Punjab and neighbouring States.

The expansion is being driven by investment from IndiaRF, a joint venture between Bain Capital and Primal Group. Dr. Kumar emphasized that the new direction focuses on delivering patient-centric care, integrating advanced technology, and enhancing medical services, particularly in specialized areas such as cardiac sciences, oncology, neurosciences, critical care, and transplant programs (liver, pancreas, heart). LIVASA Hospitals also aims to extend its specialized care to tier 2-3 cities.

Dr. Rohit Jaiswal, the group’s medical director, added that LIVASA Hospital Amritsar is already a leading healthcare provider in the region, offering services under CGHS, ECHS, CAPF, and other major insurance schemes. LIVASA Hospital is also the only facility in the Majha region authorized to conduct immigration medical checkups for Australia and New Zealand.

With five hospitals and 750 beds, LIVASA Hospitals is Punjab’s largest super specialty hospital network, annually treating over 300,000 patients. The group boasts 280 ICU beds, 6 cath labs, and 20 modular OTs, positioning itself as a leader in healthcare innovation and excellence.