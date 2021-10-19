Two day J&K visit of Piyush Goyal concludes

UT of Jammu and Kashmir on path of development and prosperity- Goyal

ANANTNAG, Oct 19: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal concludes his two day visit to Pahalgam as part of the public outreach programme of the central government.

The Union minister inaugurated tourist hut of Pahalgam Development Authority at Golf Course Pahalgam. Goyal also inaugurated Forest Departments Deodar sapling plantation drive being conducted under the banner of Green JK Drive. A total of 1 lakh saplings will be planted as part of the drive. Enquiring about post plantation care for the saplings, the minister was apprised that fencing and other appropriate watch and ward measures are taken.

Addressing a gathering at Pahalgam, the Union minister thanked the people of Kashmir for their participation in the development process and appreciated their dedication towards promotion of tourist activity. He said that the concerted efforts of the government of UT of Jammu and Kashmir towards development have started bearing fruit and investors from rest of the country and abroad are eager to invest in the UT.

The minister discussed developments in the tourism landscape and was happy to observe that there is brisk tourist activity in Pahalgam. He highlighted the need to up the tourist infrastructure to attract more foreign tourists.

The union minister inaugurated 250mm Seer Water supply scheme. The project will benefit around 10000 people and will be completed under the ambit of Jal Jeevan Mission within three months. He appreciated the rapid pace of developmental works and commended the frontline workers for working towards realizing the Prime Minister’s dream of tap water for all households.

Goyal also visited Rahi Shawl Unit located at Akad Park. He interacted with the local artisans and examined various handicrafts like zari, sozni, tapestry, etc. The minister appreciated the intricate work being put up by the artisans. He said that handicrafts of Kashmir tell a symbolic story and the govt is committed to ensure this story reaches all parts of the world.

The Union Minister also visited the Sun temple at Martand. Located atop a hillock, the temple is one of the earliest known sun temples much older than Konark and Modhera.

While appreciating the historical significance of the place, the minister passed directions to the district administration to give wide publicity to the temple and bring it on the tourist map. He also underlined the need to bring other such lesser known historical places on the tourist map.

Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industries, DC Anantnag and other officials of the district administration were present on the occasion.