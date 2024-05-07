Two-day Amrit Kaal Lecture Series- 2024 begins at JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 6: Two-day Amrit Kaal Lecture Series- 2024, under the theme “Dissolving Boundaries Evolving Education,” began today at the University of Jammu.

Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, JKUT, was chief guest in the inaugural function. In his address, he emphasized the need for a holistic approach in finding solutions, reminiscing about India’s illustrious past as a knowledge society and world leader. Recognizing the shift towards a knowledge- and technology-based society, he urged the audience to acknowledge India’s abundant talent and heritage rather than constantly looking to the West.

At the outset, Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor JU, emphasized the importance of adopting a multidisciplinary approach in academia. He emphasized the role of education in dissolving boundaries between academic disciplines, thereby fostering innovation, collaboration, and holistic learning experiences.

The keynote address was delivered by Padmashree Prof Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairman, Higher Education Council, Government of J&K UT, who captivated the audience with his enlightening discourse titled “From the Indus Valley Civilization to Srinivas Ramanujan: The Fascinating History of Indian Mathematics,” shedding light on the rich heritage of Indian mathematics.

Prof Sudhish Pachauri, former Pro Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University, was guest of honour on the occasion. He discussed the similarities among different literatures such as Urdu, Hindi, English and Sanskrit, suggesting that they share common elements.

Speaking on the occasion, Director ISTRAC, B N Ramakrishna emphasized the need to stay informed about global events and to deeply comprehend our actions in order to effectively address challenges.

Vote of thanks was presented by Prof S K Pandita, Director, MMTTC, JU while proceedings of the session were conducted by Prof Sarika Manhas.

In the afternoon session, B N Ramakrishna delivered a lecture on the Topic, “Space: Endless Opportunities and Infinite Possibilities”. This was followed by the lecture by Prof Sudhish Pachauri on the topic, “Rethinking about the role of Literature”.

Among others present on the occasion, included, Prof Bechan Lal, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu; Prof Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU; Prof Anand Prakash, former Dean, International Relations, DU; Prof Reetesh Singh, former Head & Dean, Department of Commerce, Delhi School of Economics; T Subramanya Ganesh, Deputy Director, ISRO; Neelanjana Singh, Dietician/ Nutritionist ; Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Dean Research Studies JU; Prof Naresh Padha, Prof Pankaj K Srivastava, Prof Prakash C Antahal, heads of teaching departments, officers, staff, scholars and students.