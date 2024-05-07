Dialogue only way to bring peace in J&K: Abdullah

“I will come to power after Assembly elections, seek justice”

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 6: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah today said that dialogue not the war is the only way to resolve the issues and bring peace to Jammu and Kashmir

Addressing a series of election rallies in South Kashmir, Abdullah said that even the Prime Minister has said that wars are over and batted for negotiations.

“I have been saying it for years, and the Prime Minister himself, on record, said that wars are over and we have to find negotiations and get on to the negotiations. Where is Farooq Abdullah to be blamed? All the attacks were on Farooq Abdullah. Where is Farooq Abdullah wrong?” he asked.

While asking police officers not to arrest innocents, Abdullah said that he will come to power after Assembly elections and seek justice.

“Farooq Abdullah will come to power and seek justice. I’ve prayed to God not to take me until justice is served for my people, their hardships eased, and our sisters’ dignity protected. But it’s up to you. Fear leads to death, but life and death are in God’s hands,” he said.

The NC president warned the officers who are arresting NC workers of revenge. “Today, we must stay vigilant. Our enemies, both internal and external, are thriving, supported by governments. National Conference workers are being unjustly arrested. I caution these officials that revenge will be sought after Assembly elections in September. We demand justice, not lawlessness,” he said.

Abdullah asked the Police officials not to break the law but don’t send innocents to jail.

“Remember we are the owners of this land, and we only want justice from you, nothing else. I don’t want you to break any law for me, but I also don’t want you to send any innocent to jail. I saw that during the DDC election one of our fellows was put behind bars to prevent him from leaving outside. They are doing the same today as well,” he said.

On the recent statement of the Prime Minister saying that Pakistan wants to see Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister, the NC president said that Pakistan doesn’t hold India.

“I don’t think Pakistan can make that issue. Pakistan doesn’t hold India. India is a free country, and Indians are free people; they don’t do what others say, whether it is Pakistan, America, or Russia. We decide on our own,” he said.

On the Congress manifesto, Abdullah said: “I don’t think they (BJP) read the manifesto. I beg them to read the manifesto, and then only will they know what is in it”.

The NC leader said that the RSS and Sangh Parivar were never part of India’s freedom struggle.

“It is not the first time I am saying it. It was said in the Parliament. They never participated in the freedom struggle; they sided with the British during the freedom struggle. It was said in the Parliament and is on record. It is not Farooq Abdullah saying it,” he said.

Acknowledging that his party faced problems in Ladakh, Abdullah said that the INDIA bloc has to take a call on deciding candidate in the Ladakh constituency as his party is part of the INDIA bloc.

“We faced a problem in Ladakh as people in Kargil demand their candidate should be a parliamentary candidate while Ladakh people demand their candidate should be a candidate. We are a part of the INDIA bloc, and they have decided from New Delhi that the candidate from Ladakh should be supported by the Alliance. So, we have asked the National Conference that they should accept the decision of the Alliance,” he said.