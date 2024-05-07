Abdullahs, Congress act like spokespersons of Pak: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, May 6: BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh who is also the party Incharge for J&K, today said that both Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah stand exposed for being votaries of Pakistan.

Chugh said that by questioning Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh’s statement of PoJK being part of India the Abdullah family has reaffirmed its anti-national credentials. “The heart and mind of the Abdullahs lies in Pakistan and all that they do in J&K is to please their masters in the ISI,”Chugh said.

Reacting strongly to the statement of Farooq Abdullah that Pakistan was a nuclear power, Chugh said instead of being proud of India’s military power Abdullahs have been playing in the hands of the Pakistan ISI that is why there has been no development in J&K during their rule.

The Abdullahs get their agenda to work in J&K from Pakistan and they do whatever their masters in Pakistan desire them to do. “That is why they would never condemn disruptive and violent activities of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists who not only target common people but also use their ammunition against the security forces”, Chugh said, asking people of J&K to teach them a lesson during the Lok Sabha elections.

Chugh also fired senior Congress leader, SS Channi for insulting the security forces for their action on Pakistan terrorists after the Pulwama incidents.

He said the Congress was as much hand in glove with Pakistan forces as the Abdullahs are.