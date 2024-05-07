Mirwaiz Umar never supported violence in Kashmir: Bukhari

Apni Party takes out roadshow in Srinagar

*KP activists from Martand, others join AP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 6: In a first-ever vibrant political activity by any mainstream political party in the past more than three decades, Apni Party held an exciting roadshow in Srinagar on Monday morning.

The landmark event, begining from Dastgeer Sahib’s shrine in Khanyar, passing through Naqshband Sahib (RA) shrine in Khwaja Bazar, and ending at the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta, Srinagar, was led by the party president, Altaf Bukhari. He also paid obeisance at the Jamia Masjid.

On this occasion, Bukhari pledged his party’s commitment to restoring the illustrious heritage of Srinagar’s ‘Shehr-e-Khas’.

“Here, in this historic Jamia Masjid, I promise that once Apni Party receives a public mandate to serve, we will ensure that ‘Shehr-e-Khas’ regains its status as an ancient city with a centuries-old rich culture and civilization. Our mission is to revive the city’s reputation as a sanctuary of master artisans representing diverse traditional crafts. I know this city has been neglected over the past seven decades, leaving its residents grappling with tremendous challenges, but we will ensure that no Government in the future overlooks the aspirations and welfare of the Shehr-e-Khas,” he added.

Responding to a question, Bukhari said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s stature as a religious preacher is higher than any of the political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Everyone respects Umar Sahib for his stature as a Mirwaiz of Kashmir. We have emotional affection not only for Mirwaiz Umar Sahib but also for the entire Mirwaiz family. This family has contributed significantly to our society over the decades. Mirwaiz Umar has never supported violence in Kashmir; in fact, he and his family have been victim of violence. I am certain that Mirwaiz supports Apni Party’s politics of truthfulness and integrity.”

Party president was accompanied by his senior party colleagues, including Mohd Ashraf Mir, Junaid Azim Mattu and Tanveer Hussain Pathan.

Meanwhile, prominent political and social activists from Anantnag district under the leadership of senior K P leader M.K Yogi today joined the Apni Party at the party headquarters in Srinagar on Sunday. The new entrants mostly belonged to the minority community.

Party president extended a warm welcome to the new entrants into the party fold. They included- former president of Martand Trust, Mattan, MK Yogi, Rattan Lal Bhat, Heera Lal Bhat, Virender Sathoo, Ashwani Bhat, PN Pandita, AK Bawnoo, Rajesh Labroo, Chand Ji Raina, Subash Kashroo, Krishan Ji Koul, Ex-Sarpanch Rattan Lal Pandita, Ex- President MC Mattan Mohammad Yaseen Bhat, Ex-President MC Dewsar Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, Ex- Councilor Azad A Ganai, Muktesh Yogi from AAP and others.