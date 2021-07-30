Grenade attack in Baramulla, Four CRPF personnel, civilian injured

Srinagar, July 30: Four paramilitary CRPF including an Assistant sub inspector and a civilian were injured after suspected militants hurled a grenade on CRPF party at Khanpora Bridge in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

A senior Police officer said that militants attacked by lobbing a grenade towards CRPF party at Khanpora Bridge in which four CRPF personnel and a civilian received splinter injuries. They were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Official sources identified injured CRPF personnel as ASI Kisku, constable Dayananad Kumar, Kamlesh Singh and Gautam Mandal.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the fleeing militants, they said. (Agencies)