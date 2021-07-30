Suspected drone spotted near Akhnoor in Jammu

JAMMU, July 30: Jammu Police on Friday morning launched a search operation after a suspected drone was spotted near the bordering village in Akhnoor area here. Police said that villagers on Thursday night spotted a blinking light and informed the police.

It was probably a drone spotted near Bhalwal in Pargwal village close to the International Border at Akhnoor, a senior police official said. Locals claimed that they noticed a blinking red light in the sky following which police teams immediately swung into action and launched a search operation but nothing was found.”

The searches were also carried out in the morning at the location identified by the villagers, he said. Last week, Jammu Police shot down one hexacopter fitted with a 5 kg Improvised Explosive Device near Kanhachak-Akhnoor area.

Earlier on Thursday night, a drone with blinking light was also spotted thrice at different locations in bordering Samba district. Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Rajesh Sharma said that a suspicious flying object, possibly a drone with blinking white light, was spotted at three locations near Army Camp, Bari Brahmana, Sandi village near ITBP Camp, Ghagwal and forwarded Chalarian village.

Drone activity has increased manifold in a month especially after attacks on Air Force Station, Jammu. (Agencies)