Two Coronavirus Cases Detected In Delhi And Telangana, Says Government

New Delhi: Two more cases of coronavirus – one in Delhi and another in Telangana – have been detected in India, the government said today. The latest detections take the total coronavirus cases in India to five, weeks after the first case was reported in Kerala.

The government said both the patients are stable and that they are being closely monitored.

The person from Delhi has a travel history from Italy, while the one from Telangana has a travel history from Dubai, the Union Health Ministry said.

The global death toll from the outbreak crossed 3,000 on Monday after dozens more were killed in China and cases soared around the world with a second fatality in the United States. The deadly virus, first detected in China in December last year, has spread to more than 60 countries and infected more than 88,000 people.

Earlier, three students from Kerala, who had confirmed to have the virus, were discharged from hospital after they recovered and tested negative for the coronavirus.

Groups of Indians who came from China are under quarantine, while some of them have been released after staying under observation for weeks. (Agencies)